Pep Guardiola's last 5 Barcelona signings. Where are they now?

Pep Guardiola

When Pep Guardiola took over FC Barcelona, he had an enormous task on his hands. The man in charge before the Spaniard was the mastery of Frank Rijkaard. Following a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid, the Dutch international was sacked, but had won four domestic titles including two La Liga, Supercopa De Espana and brought the Champions League back to Nou Camp after 13 years during his five-year stay at Catalonia.

Pep Guardiola was a familiar face at Barcelona having represented the La Liga side in the top flight football for a span of 11 years. There was no stopping the Spaniard in the European continent during his first season as he was able to thump with a League title, Copa Del Rey and the Champions League. The 47-year-old added another 8 to the club's trophy cabinet in the next three years.

Many players wanted to be part of his legacy at Nou Camp because of the eye-catching the football. His signings have also been top-notch helping the club achieve success. Have a look at the last 5 Guardiola's signings at Barcelona.

#5 David Villa

David Villa

The 36-year-old is a product of Sporting Gijon, where he spent early days of his career. In 2003, due to financial difficulties, they had to sell David Villa for a fee of 2.5 million to Real Zaragoza. Another two great years with Zaragoza saw him plying his trade to Valencia during the summer of 2005.

David Villa spent 5 extraordinary years at Valencia rejecting many clubs in the process. But, when a lump offer from Barcelona arrived, the Mestalla club were quick to sell him. There was hefty criticism among the Valencia supporters when David Villa left Mestalla during the summer of 2010. But, the Spanish striker was quick to come and say that Valencia sold him because they needed money.

He was part of the glorious side that won several trophies with Barcelona. He made 119 appearances and notched up 49 goals for the Catalonians during his three-year stay. A call from Diego Simeone convinced the Spaniard to move to Atletico Madrid. His one-year stay proved to be a success.

Struggling to break into the eleven, David Villa was loaned out to A-League side Melbourne City. In 2015, he made a permanent move to New York and he is still representing them. He has scored 74 goals from 113 appearances till date.

