Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pep Guardiola's last 5 Barcelona signings. Where are they now?

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13.30K   //    30 Aug 2018, 15:28 IST

Enter captio
Pep Guardiola

When Pep Guardiola took over FC Barcelona, he had an enormous task on his hands. The man in charge before the Spaniard was the mastery of Frank Rijkaard. Following a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid, the Dutch international was sacked, but had won four domestic titles including two La Liga, Supercopa De Espana and brought the Champions League back to Nou Camp after 13 years during his five-year stay at Catalonia. 

Pep Guardiola was a familiar face at Barcelona having represented the La Liga side in the top flight football for a span of 11 years. There was no stopping the Spaniard in the European continent during his first season as he was able to thump with a League title, Copa Del Rey and the Champions League. The 47-year-old added another 8 to the club's trophy cabinet in the next three years. 

Many players wanted to be part of his legacy at Nou Camp because of the eye-catching the football. His signings have also been top-notch helping the club achieve success. Have a look at the last 5 Guardiola's signings at Barcelona.

#5 David Villa

Enter ca
David Villa

The 36-year-old is a product of Sporting Gijon, where he spent early days of his career. In 2003, due to financial difficulties, they had to sell David Villa for a fee of 2.5 million to Real Zaragoza. Another two great years with Zaragoza saw him plying his trade to Valencia during the summer of 2005.

David Villa spent 5 extraordinary years at Valencia rejecting many clubs in the process. But, when a lump offer from Barcelona arrived, the Mestalla club were quick to sell him. There was hefty criticism among the Valencia supporters when David Villa left Mestalla during the summer of 2010. But, the Spanish striker was quick to come and say that Valencia sold him because they needed money.

He was part of the glorious side that won several trophies with Barcelona. He made 119 appearances and notched up 49 goals for the Catalonians during his three-year stay. A call from Diego Simeone convinced the Spaniard to move to Atletico Madrid. His one-year stay proved to be a success.

Struggling to break into the eleven, David Villa was loaned out to A-League side Melbourne City. In 2015, he made a permanent move to New York and he is still representing them. He has scored 74 goals from 113 appearances till date.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Arsenal Barcelona Football Cesc Fabregas
Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Avid football follower, writer, LFC Supporter, Chennaiyin FC Media Coordinator.
5 signings Barcelona want you to forget about
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 signings made by Pep Guardiola at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 Barcelona youth products who succeeded elsewhere
RELATED STORY
Barcelona’s La Masia XI that found success elsewhere
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
5 eras that came to an end in the 2017/18 season
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's 5 favourite teammates
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Today GET REA 11:30 PM Getafe vs Real Valladolid
Tomorrow EIB REA 01:30 AM Eibar vs Real Sociedad
Tomorrow VIL GIR 01:30 AM Villarreal vs Girona
PP RAY ATH Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Club
Tomorrow CEL ATL 10:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Atlético Madrid
02 Sep REA LEG 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Leganés
02 Sep LEV VAL 03:30 PM Levante vs Valencia
02 Sep DEP ESP 07:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Espanyol
02 Sep BAR HUE 10:00 PM Barcelona vs Huesca
03 Sep REA SEV 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Sevilla
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us