Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pep Guardiola on why Benjamin Mendy is irreplaceable

Suman Dey
CONTRIBUTOR
News
295   //    25 Aug 2018, 16:42 IST

Image result for benjamin mendy
Benjamin Mendy has made the left back position his own

Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola in a recent interview with Sky Sports told how difficult it was to replace Benjamin Mendy after he was injured last season with just six games into it. He said -

"We could not demand Fabian Delph, and Oleksandr Zinchenko do what Benjamin Mendy does, in terms of going up and down the wing, attacking space and having his physicality because they have different physical conditions. 

We saw it [Mendy's quality] in Monaco in France, his quality to go forward. When a player has this quality, we have to use it, because it's his ability to create problems."

He further added - "Last season we adapted the way we defended, used Fabien and Zinchenko, but we didn't have another option last season. That's why speaking about tactics you first have to speak about the quality of the players and how they move with their team-mates for the way we want to play."

Benjamin Mendy was signed by Manchester City last season on a five-year deal for a fee believed to be in the region of £52m, which is a world record fee for a defender. Along with Mbappe, Fabinho, Mendy was an essential player in Monaco's title-winning season. 

But he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Crystal Palace which ruled him out till April. It dealt a significant blow to Manchester City and especially to Pep Guardiola who knew how crucial he was to the team.

Guardiola is glad that Mendy is fit and ready to produce all the goods he expects from him this season. 

With such a huge price tag and a bag full of talent Mendy will be hoping he stays fit for this season and repeat the same performance as he did with Monaco and brag a second successive Premier League medal.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers Benjamin Mendy Pep Guardiola Leisure Reading
Suman Dey
CONTRIBUTOR
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Player Preview
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City's predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester City star set to leave the club after...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City star performs incredible U-turn after...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City vs Wolverhampton...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United star agrees deal with Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 8 hidden gems to look out for
RELATED STORY
5 young players to look out for in the English Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 players Wolverhampton Wanderers could sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Five newly promoted players to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
FT WOL MAN
1 - 1
 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
36' AFC EVE
0 - 0
 AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
34' ARS WES
1 - 1
 Arsenal vs West Ham
36' HUD CAR
0 - 0
 Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
36' SOU LEI
0 - 0
 Southampton vs Leicester City
Today LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us