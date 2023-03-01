Pepe Reina says Karim Benzema's Real Madrid teammate should've won the 2022 Ballon d'Or ahead of the Frenchman

Liverpool legend Pepe Reina has claimed that Real Madrid superstar Thibaut Courtois should have won the 2022 Ballon d’Or ahead of Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid were at their breathtaking best in the 2021-22 season, winning the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup. The team’s skipper, Benzema led his troops by example, scoring a staggering 44 goals and claiming 15 assists in 46 games across competitions.

For his stellar displays, the Frenchman was awarded the Ballon d’Or accolade in 2022, making him the oldest recipient (34 years and 10 months) of the award since 1956.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Pepe Reina: “Ballon d’Or? I would have given it to Courtois. He is the best in the world in his position and it would have been nice to see a goalkeeper win one again.” 🎙| Pepe Reina: “Ballon d’Or? I would have given it to Courtois. He is the best in the world in his position and it would have been nice to see a goalkeeper win one again.”

However, Reina, who is one of the best goalkeepers of his era, does not agree with France Football’s decision to give Benzema the award. In a recent interview, Reina claimed that the accolade should have gone to Courtois, admitting it would have been nice to see a keeper win it.

Reina said (via Madrid Xtra):

“Ballon d’Or? I would have given it to Courtois. He is the best in the world in his position and it would have been nice to see a goalkeeper win one again.”

Courtois, who made a record nine saves in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Liverpool in the 2021-22 Champions League final, came seventh in the 2022 Ballon d’Or race.

Lev Yashin, who was crowned in 1963, remains the only goalkeeper in history to win the Ballon d’Or.

Cesc Fabregas backs Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior to be as unstoppable as Ronaldinho

Vinicius Junior has been one of Real Madrid's most consistent performers over the last few seasons. He has an abundance of pace, knows how to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, and is capable of scoring some excellent goals.

Los Blancos Live @TheBlancosLive Mohamed Salah was the only player to vote for Vinícius Júnior as the best player in the world. Mohamed Salah was the only player to vote for Vinícius Júnior as the best player in the world. https://t.co/sqdxfSpJT3

The Brazilian has often been too hot to handle for opponents this season, which has caused some opposing fans to hurl racial abuse at him.

Former Barcelona and Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has urged Vinicius Junior to keep his cool, claiming that he has the potential to be as good as Neymar and Ronaldinho.

“The Vinicius thing is a bit of everything. If he had been a winger, he would have tried to cover him as he could, even doing things that I don't do with others because this one is better. You have to try to get him out of the game because he is very good,” said Fabregas (via Cadena Ser).

“Of course, the player is to blame because he cannot get lost in this and leave. He is a very young boy, you also have to take that into account. If he controls this well, he can be unstoppable as Ronaldinho or Neymar was.”

Vinicius Junior has featured in 36 games for Real Madrid in all competitions this season, scoring 18 times and claiming nine assists.

