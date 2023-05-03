Pereira vs Monagas Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2023 

Pereira will welcome Monagas to Estadio Hernan Ramirez for a matchday three fixture in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to La Equidad in the Colombian league last weekend. David Camacho and Jose Lloreda scored second-half goals to inspire their side to the win.

Monagas, meanwhile, triumphed over Puerto Cabello with a 3-2 home win on home turf in the Venezuelan league. Alfredo Stephens put the visitors ahead in the 19th minute, while Edanyilber Navas drew the hosts level just before the break. Leandro Rodriguez stepped off the bench to score a second-half brace and guide his side to victory.

Los Azulgranas will turn their focus to the continent, where their last game saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat away to Colo Colo. Carlos Palacios scored the match-winner from the spot in first-half injury time. Pereira fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Boca Juniors.

The defeats left the two sides in the bottom two spots in Group F, having each garnered one point from two games.

Pereira vs Monagas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides.

Pereira have managed just one win from their last 13 games in all competitions and are currently on a five-game winless streak.

Monagas' victory last weekend ended a six-game winless run in all competitions.

Pereira have drawn each of their last four games at home.

Five of Monagas' last six away games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Pereira's last six home games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Pereira vs Monagas Prediction

Both sides are already playing catch-up in the race to qualify for the knockout rounds and would each seek a win to boost their chances of qualification.

Pereira and Monagas are outsiders to progress from the group behind Boca Juniors and Colo Colo. They also come into the game on a poor run of form, which does little to inspire confidence.

The hosts have shown a penchant for drawing games at home in recent weeks and we are backing this trend to continue in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Pereira 1-1 Monagas

Pereira vs Monagas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

