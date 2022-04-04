"Perfect player for Liverpool"- Markus Babbel hopes 29-year-old star extends stay with club

Former Hoffenheim coach Markus Babbel does not believe Mohamed Salah would be able to perform the was he does for Liverpool for the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid. The Egyptian has just one year left on his contract with the Reds and has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club. Reports suggest Barcelona are interested in signing him this summer.

Mohamed Salah has developed into one of the best forwards in the world since his £36 million move to Anfield from AS Roma in 2017. He has scored 153 goals and provided 57 assists in 240 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side and helped the club win a Champions League title, a Premier League title, and a FIFA Club World Cup.

The 29-year-old has taken his game to another level this season. He has scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists in 37 appearances. Babbel believes Salah should stay at Anfield despite interest from Barcelona. He said, as per Empireofthekop.com:

"It's difficult to say from the outside. I know he's a brilliant player for Liverpool. For me it's a question of what he wants to do. Is he still happy or does he want to see something different?"

"Not many clubs can afford him, Liverpool have said this is what you want, and this is what we can pay so now I hope they can agree terms."

"Mo Salah is the perfect player for Liverpool Football Club and I'm not sure he would perform like he does for a Barcelona, Real Madrid or another team out there."

Reports suggested the Premier League giants were reluctant to meet Mohamed Salah's exorbitant wage demands. However, the Egyptian is believed to be ready to compromise and extend his deal with the club.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Mohamed Salah is now close to agreeing a new contract which will keep him at Liverpool until the end of his career, according to reports Mohamed Salah is now close to agreeing a new contract which will keep him at Liverpool until the end of his career, according to reports 🚨

Barcelona could switch their focus to Sadio Mane if Mohamed Salah extend his contract with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's contract extension with the Reds could potentially lead to the departure of Senegalese forward Sadio Mane.

The 29-year-old's contract is set to expire in 2023. Mane has been one of the club's standout players in recent years, scoring 111 goals in 255 appearances for the club. The forward is therefore likely to demand a contract similar to that of the Egyptian.

The 2019-20 Premier League champions could lack the funds required to meet Mane's wage demands if Salah extends his deal with the club. Jurgen Klopp's side also signed a replacement for Mane in the form of Luis Diaz during the January transfer window. The Columbian's speed, trickery, and work-rate make him the ideal replacement for the former Southampton star.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Sadio Mané would welcome a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona if either came calling in the summer.



(Source: GOAL) Sadio Mané would welcome a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona if either came calling in the summer.(Source: GOAL) 🚨 Sadio Mané would welcome a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona if either came calling in the summer.(Source: GOAL) https://t.co/0am26BKL46

Barcelona could therefore drop their interest in Mohamed Salah and switch their focus to Sadio Mane this summer.

