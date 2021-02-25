'Perfectionist' Bruno Fernandes frustrated with those around him at Manchester United: Ian Wright 

Bruno Fernandes became of the most influential signings in the Premier League after the Portuguese midfielder made the switch from Sporting CP to Manchester United in January of 2020.

The 26-year-old has been instrumental in the Red Devils' upswing in form this season. United are second in the Premier League table and set to qualify for the Champions League next year.

Bruno Fernandes has the same number of goal involvements as Lionel Messi since joining Man United (54) 🤯



Ballon d’Or calling? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uUTVDmt73Q — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 21, 2021

However, former England and Arsenal forward Ian Wright believes that the Portuguese talisman has a tendency to get frustrated while playing for Manchester United, which is 'obvious to see'.

"I look at Bruno Fernandes and he just seems to be getting more and more frustrated with people when I’m watching him," Wright said.

"I don’t want people to take this wrong and say, 'Oh, Wrighty’s digging him out.' I’m not digging him out, I just look at leaders like him, he’s obviously the leader of Manchester United, it’s blatantly obvious to see," Wright added.

Wright even compared Fernandes to former Arsenal forward Dennis Bergkamp, who according to the Englishman, was the leader of the Arsenal dressing room during his time at the club.

"Dennis [Bergkamp] was the leader for us on the pitch and I never saw him get frustrated with individuals to the point where he was turning and doing that thing because it’s so demoralising for you," the 57-year-old added. "He looks like a perfectionist, if everything is not bang on perfect, he seems to be upset."

Fernandes' incredible numbers not enough for Manchester United to win silverware

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has undoubtedly been the key to most things Manchester United have achieved during his tenure at Old Trafford; be it their favourable League position this season or their charge to finish in the top-four last season.

The Portuguese's numbers have been unbelievable since his arrival at Manchester United. He has scored 34 goals and made 21 assists in 59 appearances for the club.

Most of Manchester United's attacking prowess involves their talisman. However, the Red Devils struggle in terms of their build-up play when Fernandes has a poor game.

▪️ 22 goals

▪️ 13 assists



Bruno Fernandes keeps putting up numbers this season 👊 pic.twitter.com/8SHChVMrGn — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes has made a whopping 35 goal contributions for Manchester United this season alone while Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Daniel James and Mason Greenwood have made a combined 39 contributions.

Barring Marcus Rashford, who has 29 contributions to his name, the players around the Portuguese need to bump up their numbers significantly for the Red Devils to contend for major honours.