Persepolis vs Al Duhail Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th December 2023

Persepolis will play host to Al Duhail at Azadi Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Persepolis vs Al Duhail Preview

Persepolis are pushing to finish among the three best second-placed teams, with Group E’s top spot already claimed by Al Nassr with 13 points. The hosts sit third in the West Region. The first three teams of each region will qualify for the round of 16. There are two regions: East and West.

Red Army won the 2022–23 Persian Gulf Pro League to qualify for the ongoing AFC Champions League after missing out in the previous edition. Last year, the Iranian side qualified for the competition but failed to obtain an AFC license. Persepolis lost to AI Duhail 1-0 in their previous clash at Azadi Stadium.

Al Duhail have been able to claim only four points in five games, following one win, one draw and three losses. They sit third, above basement dwellers Istiklol (three points), with both teams already eliminated. The Qatari side and Persepolis boast an equal number of wins, draws and defeats in their head-to-head stats.

The Red Knights won the 2022–23 Qatar Stars League – their eighth title, but sit in mid-table in the new season after eight matches. Al-Duhail made it to the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League last season before falling to Saudi giants Al-Hilal 7-0. The visitors have won thrice in their last five trips.

Persepolis vs Al Duhail Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Persepolis have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Al Duhail.

Persepolis have won once, drawn once and lost once in their last three home games against Al Duhail.

Persepolis have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Al Duhail have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Persepolis have drawn four times and lost once in their last five matches while AI Duhail have won twice and lost thrice.

Persepolis vs Al Duhail Prediction

The hosts will stake everything to come out on top in this encounter in view of snatching a ticket to the round of 16. Persepolis’ main attacking threat, Saeid Sadeghi, has scored two goals and he will be aiming to save his side.

It will be business as usual for Al Duhail, with former Liverpool and Barcelona star Coutinho eying his third goal.

Persepolis are expected to prevail based on form, home advantage and determination.

Prediction: Persepolis 3-1 Al Duhail

Persepolis vs Al Duhail Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Persepolis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Persepolis to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Al Duhail to score - Yes