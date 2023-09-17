Persepolis vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th September 2023

Al-Nassr visit the Azadi Stadium on Tuesday to face Persepolis on matchday one of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League group stages.

The Knights of Najd are coming off the back of a 3-1 win over Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League, their fifth consecutive win in all competitions.

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the added minutes of the opening half, before Talisca doubled their advantage minutes into the restart.

Cristiano Ronaldo then made 3-0 in the 78th minute as Mohamed Fouzair pulled one back for Al-Raed in the penultimate minute of normal time from the penalty spot.

Having begun their top-flight season with back-to-back losses, Al-Nassr have won their next four, and climbed to sixth position in the league table with 12 points from six games.

Luis Castro's side will look to carry this momentum onto the continental stage against an Iranian side that are also coming into the match on the back of a lengthy unbeaten run.

The Red Army have not lost a game in 14 outings since a 1-0 defeat to Sepahan in the Iran Pro League back in March.

Yahya Golmohammadi's side return to the Champions League after a year's absence, as their failure to obtain an AFC license forced them out of the competition despite attaining qualification.

Persepolis vs Al-Nassr Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the fifth official clash between Persepolis and Al-Nassr.

The previous four encounters between the sides saw Persepolis and Al-Nassr win twice each.

Persepolis and Al-Nassr last met in the 2020 AFC Champions League semi-finals, which saw Persepolis win 6-4 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Al-Nassr have played Iranian teams on 16 occasions, winning seven times and losing on six occasions.

Persepolis have played clubs from Saudi Arabia on 33 occasions, winning only 13 times and losing on 10 occasions.

Persepolis vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Persepolis are unbeaten in their last 14 games but their record against Saudi teams isn't particularly encouraging. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are on a good run of form, and with Ronaldo and Mane firing on all cylinders at the moment, they will enter the tie as favorites.

The Knights of Najd should seal all three points in this match.

Prediction: Persepolis 1-2 Al-Nassr

Persepolis vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes