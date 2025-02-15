Persepolis vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2025

Persepolis will host Al-Nassr at the Azadi Stadium on Monday in the final round of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite league stage campaign. The home side have had a mixed start to life under new boss Ismail Kartal and need a result next week to avoid elimination from the continental stage.

They were thrashed 4-1 by Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in the previous round of the competition, finding themselves four goals down at the break before Giorgi Gvelesiani pulled one back from the spot in additional time. The Red Army now sit ninth in the table with six points from seven matches and must win on Monday to advance to the last 16 of the competition, although a draw could also suffice.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are in brilliant form at the moment and have already secured a spot in the knockout stages. They thrashed Al-Wasl 4-0 last time out on the continental stage featuring goals from three different players including talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted a brace.

The visitors have nothing major to play for this week but will be keen to round up their league stage run on a high.

Persepolis vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Persepolis and Al-Nassr. The home side have won two of those games while the visitors have won three times, with their final matchup ending level.

The two teams last faced off in last season's Champions League Elite, with the group-stage clash ending goalless.

Al-Alami have the joint-third best offensive and defensive records in the continental showpiece this season with 17 goals scored and six conceded.

Persepolis are one of just three teams in the Western Region yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Persepolis vs Al-Nassr Prediction

The Red Army have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last seven. They have been solid on home turf in the Champions League this season but have a stern test ahead of them next week.

Al-Nassr, on the other hand, are on a six-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last eight games across all competitions. They are by far the stronger side ahead of Monday's clash and should win this one.

Prediction: Persepolis 0-2 Al-Nassr

Persepolis vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

