Perth Glory 0-2 Manchester United: Three Red Devils who made a positive impact

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 927 // 14 Jul 2019, 21:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Pogba ran the midfield.

Manchester United made a promising start to their pre-season campaign, securing a 2-0 victory over Australian side Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium on Sunday. The visitors, Manchester United received a huge welcome from the packed house and then outclassed the home side in all departments of the game.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer began with a starting line-up in the 4-2-3-1 formation, with United's no.9 Romelu Lukaku missing out of the squad due to a minor injury. However, there were a number of young prodigies in the starting line-up. United's first summer signing of the transfer window, Daniel James, made his first start in the away kit.

Sergio Romero made the cut under the bars. Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot completed the back four. Nemanja Matic started the match as the holding midfielder with Andreas Pereira in the supporting role. The boss decided to go with a young frontline, as the likes of Daniel James, Tahith Chong and Anthony Martial made it to the eleven. Jesse Lingard was given the no.10 role by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In the first half, Manchester United could have scored one or more goals to make the perfect start, but they failed to convert their chances. Daniel James was the one who impressed a lot with his pacy runs and tricky feet. On the other hand, Perth Glory tried to break Manchester United's defense, but the duo of Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe were in top form.

In the second half, things were looking better for United, as Ole completely changed the line-up. The presence of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford provided an extra edge to the Red Devils. Rashford broke the deadlock in the 60th minute of the match. Twenty five minutes later, It was United's highly-rated young defensive midfielder James Garner who extended the lead.

There were a number of players who put up a decent performance. Even if we keep the quality performances of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Mason Greenwood and Axel Tuanzebe aside, there were three more players who made a hugely-positive impact on the game. So, without any further ado, let us take a look at those three Red Devils.

#3 Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford was superb for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford, who was included to the line-up at the beginning of the second half, drew the first blood at the 60th minute of the match.

His left-footed shot from the left side of the pitch went past the opposition goalkeeper with ease. In this match, although Rashford had only one shot on target, he managed to reduce the burden on others by absorbing extra pressure.

Advertisement

In the post-match press conference, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on the English striker by saying,

"[I'm] very pleased with the goal he [Rashford] scored.

"[It was about] instincts. It's not one of the pretty goals but it's a goal. I've said Marcus needs to add to his tally.

"He gets wonder-goals and needs those too."

1 / 3 NEXT