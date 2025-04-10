Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

The last-placed Perth Glory will invite Adelaide United to HBF Park in the A-League on Saturday. The hosts have registered two wins and have 11 points after 23 games, the same as 12th-placed Brisbane Roar. United have dropped to seventh place in the standings and have 33 points, the same as sixth-placed Sydney.

Glory suffered their fourth consecutive defeat last week as they fell to a 3-1 away loss at Western United. Jaylan Pearman equalized in the 55th minute, but Taras Gomulka's own goal restored Western United's lead, and they later scored in the 86th minute.

The visitors suffered a narrow 3-2 home loss to Sydney last week, their third straight defeat in the A-League. Archie Goodwin bagged a brace, and late drama ensued as Adrian Segecic scored a stoppage-time winner for Sydney.

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 67 times in all competitions. United have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 27 wins. Glory have 22 wins, and 18 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last nine meetings against the visitors, and the reverse fixture in November ended in a 2-2 draw.

Glory have conceded 13 goals in their last four league games. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in these games.

Adelaide United have scored and conceded 48 goals apiece in 22 league games this season.

Perth Glory are winless in their last four home meetings against Adelaide, suffering two defeats. They have conceded 13 goals in these games.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding 54 goals. They also have the worst attacking record, scoring 16 goals.

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Prediction

The Glory are winless in their last 10 games, suffering seven losses. They have conceded at least three goals in their last four league games and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have conceded at least three goals in three of their last four games against Adelaide.

The Reds have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last seven league outings. Interestingly, three of their last five league games have produced at least eight goals. They have conceded at least four goals in three of their last four away games. Nonetheless, they are on a nine-game unbeaten run against Glory and are strong favorites.

Captain Ryan Kitto was absent against Sydney due to a concussion sustained in training last week and remains sidelined as part of the concussion protocol.

While both teams have been in poor form recently, Adelaide have the better record in this fixture, and considering their better goal-scoring form, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-3 Adelaide United

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

