Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2023

Perth Glory will entertain Adelaide United at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in their penultimate game of the 2022-23 A-League regular season on Sunday.

This is a must-win game for the hosts, who trail the sixth-placed Wellington Phoenix by four points. If they drop points, they will fail to qualify for the final series. They are winless in their last two league outings and fell to a 4-1 away loss to Sydney last week.

Adelaide United are one of the four teams that have sealed their place in the final series. They are also winless in their last two league games and fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Western United last time around.

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 51 times in all competitions since 2005, with all but one of these meetings taking place in the A-League. The visitors have a 24-18 lead in wins while nine games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts, winning four games in a row. They have also scored two goals apiece in these wins.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 12 of Perth Glory's last 14 A-League games.

Adelaide are undefeated in their last five away games. They have scored 14 goals in that period while also conceding 10 goals.

Adelaide have suffered just two defeat in 2023. Interestingly, they have failed to score in just these two games in the A-League this year.

Perth Glory have scored at least two goals in eight of their 11 home games in the A-League this season.

The visitors have the second-best attacking record in the competition this season, outscoring the hosts 48-31 in 24 games.

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Prediction

The hosts are winless against the Reds in their last five meetings. They have suffered just one defeat at home in the league this season and will be looking to avoid defeat.

Adelaide suffered their first defeat in the league since January last time around and will look to return to winning ways. They have secured a place in the final series and with the top spot in the league table out of reach, they do not have much to play for in this game.

Nonetheless, considering their recent record against the hosts, they are expected to take home at least a point from the game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-2 Adelaide United

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Craig Goodwin to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes