Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024

Adelaide United and Perth Glory will trade tackles in an Australian A-League round 23 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming off a 1-1 draw at home to Sydney FC. Their visitors took a 25th-minute lead from the spot but were soon reduced to 10 men. Perth drew level through Kaelan Majekodunmi with 18 minutes left on the clock.

Adelaide United, meanwhile, thrashed Western United 4-1 at home. Eighteen-year-old Nestor Irankunda was the star of the show as he scored a hat-trick while Zach Clough added an 80th-minute penalty to go with his first-half assist. Michael Tuhs found the back of the net for the visitors.

The win left the Reds in ninth spot, having accrued 25 points from 22 games. Perth Glory are directly below them in the standings with 22 points to show for their efforts in 23 games.

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 54th meeting between the two sides. Adelaide United lead 24-18 while 11 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in February 2024 when they could not be separated in a 3-3 stalemate.

Adelaide United have scored at least two goals in each of the last six head-to-head games.

Perth Glory are winless in their last six league games (three losses).

Seven of Adelaide United's last eight league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Seventeen of Perth Glory's last 19 games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Adelaide United's last six league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Prediction

Perth Glory are the most out-of-form side in the league, having garnered just two points from their last five games. Their matches tend to be entertaining and Adelaide United themselves are no slouches in front of goal.

Carl Veart's side have won their last two league games and are aiming to win three on the bounce for the first time this season. They have a good record in this fixture.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-2 Adelaide United

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Adelaide United to score over 1.5 goals