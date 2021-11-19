Perth Glory vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with a round of games this weekend as Perth Glory take on Adelaide United on Saturday. Both teams were inconsistent last season and will need to take it up a notch this year.

Adelaide United secured a fifth-place finish in the 2020-21 season and punched above their weight for significant parts of their campaign. The away side edged Adelaide Olympic to a 1-0 victory last month and will be confident going into this game.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, could only manage a ninth-place finish last season and will need to make amends this year. The Glory have made a few important additions to their squad in the transfer window and have a point to prove this weekend.

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a slight advantage over Perth Glory and have won 18 out of 44 matches played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed 15 victories against Adelaide United and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Perth Glory. Adelaide United wasted a fair share of chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Team News

Daniel Sturridge has joined Perth Glory

Perth Glory

Perth Glory were not at their best last season and will have to make the most of a fully-fit squad going into this game. Daniel Sturridge has joined the club and could lead the line against Adelaide United this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

George Blackwood is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Craig Goodwin has completed his recovery but might not be risked in the first game of the season.

Injured: George Blackwood

Doubtful: Craig Goodwin

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Reddy; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Giordano Colli; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli, Daniel Sturridge

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): James Delianov; Josh Cavallo, George Timotheou, Jacob Tratt, Javi Lopez; Louis D'Arrigo, Isaias Sanchez, Ben Halloran; Ryan Kitto, Bernardo Oliveira, Kusini Yengi

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Prediction

Perth Glory have a point to prove in the A-League this year and will want to put their poor 2020-21 campaign behind them. With Daniel Sturridge in their ranks, the Western Australians could become a force to be reckoned with this season.

Adelaide United suffered a semi-final defeat against Sydney FC last season and will want to take it up a notch in 2022. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-2 Adelaide United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi