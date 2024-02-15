Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar will trade tackles in an Australian A-League matchday 17 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are fresh off a 3-3 draw away to Adelaide United last weekend. Hiroshi Ibusuki, Zach Clough and Panagiotis Kikianis scored for the hosts while Adam Taggart, David Williams and Joshua Rawling scored for the visitors to ensure the spoils were shared.

Brisbane Roar, meanwhile, thrashed Melbourne Victory 5-1 at home. Kai Trewin, Thomas Waddingham, Jay O' Shea and Keegan Jelacic scored first-half goals while Waddingham wrapped up the scoring for the hosts by completing his brace just one minute into the second half. Terry Antonis scored a 73rd-minute consolation strike for the visitors.

The victory took them to eighth spot in the table with 21 points to show for their efforts in 17 games. Perth Glory are 11th, having garnered 16 points from as many games.

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 50 occasions in the past. Brisbane Roar have 25 wins to their name, 10 games ended in draws while Perth Glory were victorious in 15 previous games.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when Brisbane Roar claimed a 2-1 home win.

The last four head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net while the games have produced three goals or more.

Perth Glory's last 12 league games have seen goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Perth Glory are currently on a four-game unbeaten run and sit just two points outside the playoff spots. A win here could take them into the top six depending on how results go elsewhere.

Brisbane Roar got back to winning ways last weekend after going four games without a win. Perth Glory's games tend to be high-scoring affairs with 57 goals scored in their last 12 games.

We are backing the home side to narrowly edge out the game with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Perth Glory 3-2 Brisbane Roar

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Perth Glory to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals