Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | January 10, 2023

By Shubham Dupare
Modified Jan 09, 2023 06:01 PM IST
A-League Mens - Perth Glory v Brisbane Roar
Perth and Brisbane will meet in the A League on Tuesday.

Last-placed Perth Glory will entertain Brisbane Roar at Macedonia Park in the A-League on Tuesday (January 10).

The hosts returned to winning ways after three games, beating third-placed Western Sydney Wanderers 1-0 at home, thanks to Keegan Jelacic's second-half strike.

Brisbane, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run across competitions to eight games by winning 1-0 at Melbourne Victory on Friday. Jay O'Shea scored the only goal of the game 17 minutes from time.

Perth are last in the standings with ten points from as many games, while Brisbane, who are in fifth place, are ten points adrift of leaders Melbourne City (25).

Catch them if you can! 🔵🏃‍♂️@MelbourneCity extends their lead atop the ladder at the end of another round of @IsuzuUTE A-League action.However, beware of @CCMariners hot on their heels🌴💪#WeAreALeagues https://t.co/pd11zlUrtn

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have locked horns 47 times across competitions since 2006. Brisbane have been the better team, leading 23-14, while ten games have ended in draws.
  • Three of their last five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, while ten of their 11 meetings in Perth have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • No team has played more draws (6) in the A-League than Brisbane, while the two teams have won the fewest games (3) in the league this term.
  • Perth have the worst attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring eight goals, while Brisbane have not fared much better, scoring nine.
  • The visitors have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding seven goals in ten goals, while Perth have conceded 15 in ten outings.

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Brisbane won 4-1 at Perth in their last league outing in March. It was their first win there since 2018, and they will look to continue that form.

We're doing it all again on Tuesday evening! Grab your tickets for our big home clash with @brisbaneroar here: bit.ly/3ZfYvR7@aleaguemen #ONEGlory https://t.co/BD3gTHRLnT

Perth are unbeaten at home this season, while Brisbane haven't lost on their travels, so a draw seems like a likely outcome.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-1 Brisbane Roar

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Brisbane to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Edited by Bhargav
