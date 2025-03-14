Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

The action continues in round 23 of the Australian A-League as Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar square off in a bottom-of-the-table clash on Saturday. David Zdrilic’s men head into the weekend on a three-game winning run against the visitors and will be looking to extend this fine streak.

Ad

Perth Glory continue to wallow at the wrong end of the A-League table as they suffered a 4-1 thrashing against Western Sydney Wanderers at the CommBank Stadium on March 2.

Zdrilic’s side have now failed to win seven back-to-back matches, losing four and claiming three draws since a 1-0 victory over Auckland FC on January 11.

Perth have picked up 11 points from their 20 A-League matches so far to sit bottom but one in the table, three points and one place above this weekend’s visitors, who have two games in hand.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Brisbane Roar needed a 68th-minute strike from 19-year-old Jacob Brazete to salvage a 1-1 draw against Adelaide United last time out.

With that result, Ruben Zadkovich’s men have gone five straight games without a win, losing twice and picking up three draws since January’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Sydney FC.

Brisbane’s underwhelming campaign has been due to their defensive vulnerability as they have conceded the second-highest number of goals this term (37), only behind Perth’s 45.

Ad

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 57 meetings between the sides, Brisbane Roar boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Perth Glory have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Perth Glory are on a three-game winning streak against Zadkovich’s men stretching back to a 2-1 loss in November 2023.

Brisbane Roar have won just one of their 10 A-League games on the road this term while losing five and picking up four draws.

Perth Glory currently hold the division’s second-worst home record, having picked up just five points from their 11 matches so far.

Ad

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar know victory here could serve as a springboard for a turnaround as they look to close out the season on a strong note. However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils here.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-1 Brisbane Roar

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer at least 11 corner kicks in seven of the last eight clashes between the two sides)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback