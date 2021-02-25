Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of important fixtures this weekend as Brisbane Roar locks horns with Perth Glory on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.
Perth Glory are in eighth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Western Australian outfit edged Adelaide United to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.
Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and are now in second place in the league table. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate with Sydney FC in its previous game and will look to bounce back against Perth Glory on Friday.
Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head
Brisbane Roar have an excellent record against Perth Glory and have won 22 matches out of a total of 43 games played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed only 11 victories against Brisbane Roar and will need to be at their best in this fixture.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both sides missed several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.
Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-L-W
Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: D-D-L-W-W
Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Team News
Perth Glory
Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are currently injured for Perth Glory and will be unavailable for this game. Diego Castro has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.
Injured: Christopher Oikonomidis, Osama Malik
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Brisbane Roar
Brisbane Roar have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will want to prove a point in this match. The Brisbane side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI
Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli
Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Scott McDonald, Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls
Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Prediction
Brisbane Roar have been exceptional this season and will want to prove a point this season. The away side has excellent players in its ranks and seems intent on finishing in the top six this season.
Perth Glory have several defensive issues to address going into this match and cannot afford to slip up in their own half. Brisbane Roar are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Perth Glory 1-3 Brisbane Roar
