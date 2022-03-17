Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Brisbane Roar lock horns with Perth Glory on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Brisbane Roar are in 11th place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Wellington Phoenix to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a dismal season. The Western Australian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Central Coast Mariners last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Brisbane Roar FC @brisbaneroar Stock up on coffee because it's a late one in Perth this Saturday!



#BringTheRoar | @aleaguemen

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar have an impressive record against Perth Glory and have won 24 out of 50 matches played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed 15 victories against Brisbane Roar and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-0 victory for Perth Glory. Brisbane Roar were poor on the day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: D-L-L-D-L

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-L-W

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar and Daniel Sturridge are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Andy Keogh, Osama Malik, and Brad Jones have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection.

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Daniel Sturridge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Luke Ivanovic, Cyrus Dehmie, Louis Zabala, and Juan Lescano are back in the squad and will be available for selection. Tom Aldred also made his comeback last week and could feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cameron Cook; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Antonee Gilroy; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Perth Glory FC @PerthGloryFC

Here's what went down on an off the field when we hosted the Mariners on Tuesday evening.

@InceptionVideo @aleaguemen #OneGlory

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Tom Aldred, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Rahmat Akbari

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Perth Glory have been hampered by several issues on and off the pitch this season and are struggling to make amends at the moment. The hosts have improved this month and have a point to prove this weekend.

Brisbane Roar also have a number of problems to address at the moment but will take plenty of heart from their victory last week. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-1 Brisbane Roar

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi