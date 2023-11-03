Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

Perth Glory will play host to Central Coast Mariners at HBF Park in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts are struggling to get their campaign off the ground after two rounds of games. Perth Glory were held at home by Newcastle Jets 2-2 on matchday one before losing to Wellington Phoenix on their first away trip of the season. Perth Glory sit ninth with one point but could breeze into the top six if they succeed on Saturday

The Glory did not participate in the Finals series last season after finishing ninth in the regular campaign. The 2018-19 Premiership champions are hoping to end their four-year title drought but are yet to prove they are ready for the challenge. Perth Glory’s previous win over Central Coast Mariners dates back to July 2020.

The visitors appear to be in a more difficult situation. They lost their first two matches and currently sit second from bottom (11th out of 12) with zero points. Central Coast Mariners are under pressure to launch a convincing title defence. They finished second in the league last season and won the A-League Championship.

Mariners have also shown weaknesses on the road of late, losing their last three matches, with seven goals conceded against three scored. However, they are undefeated in their last three visits to HBF Park, winning once. They could take confidence from that record as they head to Perth.

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Perth Glory have won once and drawn four times in their last five matches against Central Coast Mariners.

Perth Glory have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Central Coast Mariners.

Perth Glory have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Central Coast Mariners have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Perth Glory have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches while Central Coast Mariners have won twice and lost thrice.

Form Guide: Perth Glory – L-D-L-L-L, Central Coast Mariners – L-W-L-W-L.

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Perth Glory will hope to make the most of their home advantage against the visitors ahead of the tricky trip to face Western Sydney Wanderers.

Central Coast Mariners head coach Mark Jackson claims his side need to win to revive their confidence.

Perth Glory could eke out a narrow win based on current form and home advantage.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-1 Central Coast Mariners

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Perth Glory

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Perth Glory to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Central Coast Mariners to score - Yes