Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023 

Perth Glory and Central Coast Mariners will battle for three points in an Australian A League matchday 17 fixture on Saturday (February 18).

The hosts are coming off a 4-2 defeat against Melbourne City at home last weekend. Four players got on the scoresheet for Glory, with Florin Berenguer wrapping up the scoring in the second minute of injury time.

Central Coast, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 win at Brisbane Roar. Marco Tulio and Beni Nkololo scored either side of Jay O'Shea's effort for Roar.

The victory saw the Mariners hold on to second spot in the standings, having garnered 26 points from 16 games. They remain eight points behind league leaders Melbourne City. Perth, meanwhile, occupy ninth spot with 19 points to show for their efforts after 16 games.

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 48 previous occasions. Central Coast lead 21-18.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Perth win 2-1 away.

Perth's last six games have had goals at both ends, with each game producing at least three goals.

Three of their last five head-to-head games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Central Coast's last seven league games have produced at least three goals, with their last five witnessing goals at both ends.

Perth have scored at least twice in their last six league games.

Perth Glory form guide: L-D-D-W-D; Central Coast Mariners form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Both sides have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, but Central Coast will be keen to solidify their grip on second spot. Despite their inconsistency, both sides have been involved in some thrilling games and are likely to go all out for the win.

Central Coast should claim a narrow win in a goalfest.

Prediction: Perth 2-3 Central Coast

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Central Coast to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

