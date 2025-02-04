Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2025

Perth Glory and Central Coast Mariners will battle for three points in an Australian A-League round 18 clash on Friday (February 7th). The game will be played at HBF Park.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered against Melbourne Victory at the same venue over the weekend. Nishan Velupillay broke the deadlock in the 61st minute while Santos doubled the visitors' lead five minutes later.

Central Coast Mariners, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 draw at home to Newcastle Jets. Nathan Paull and Arthur De Lima scored in the 39th and 50th minutes respectively. Lachlan Rose halved the deficit nine minutes later while Mark Natta equalized with three minutes left on the clock.

The stalemate left the Mariners in ninth spot in the standings with 20 points to show for their efforts in 16 games. Perth Glory are 12th with nine points to their name.

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Central Coast Mariners have 22 wins from the last 52 head-to-head games. Perth Glory were victorious on 19 occasions while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting in November 2024 when they canceled each other out in a goalless draw in the reverse fixture.

Perth Glory have won just one of their last seven league games (five losses).

Eight of the Mariners' last nine league games have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Perth Glory have lost eight of nine games they have played at home this season (one win).

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Perth Glory have struggled this season, particularly at home, with just three of their paltry nine points coming in games played in front of their fans.

Central Coast Mariners have drawn their last three games on the bounce and are now unbeaten in their last four. Mark Jackson's side are the defending champions but have not been at their best this season.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-2 Central Coast Mariners

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Central Coast Mariners to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

