Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Perth Glory on Tuesday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Central Coast Mariners are in eighth place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Mariners were held to a 1-1 draw by Melbourne Victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a dismal season so far. The Western Australian outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Sydney FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Central Coast Mariners have a good record against Perth Glory and have won 23 out of 49 matches played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed 16 victories against the Mariners and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-L-D-L-L

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: D-W-L-L-L

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar, Daniel Sturridge, and Brad Jones are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Andy Keogh, Osama Malik, and Liam Reddy have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection.

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Brad Jones, Daniel Sturridge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. The Mariners are unlikely to make drastic changes to their lineup for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cameron Cook; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Antonee Gilroy; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Moresche

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to find some consistency in the coming weeks. The Mariners have failed to justify their potential so far and will need to work hard to improve their standing in the league table.

Perth Glory have been in poor form this season and will need to step up to stand a chance against the Mariners. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-1 Central Coast Mariners

