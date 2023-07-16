Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July 2023

The Australia Cup returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Perth Glory lock horns with a struggling Macarthur FC side in an important encounter at the Larrakia Park on Monday.

Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC Preview

Macarthur FC finished at the bottom of the A-League standings last season and have been in abysmal form this year. The Bulls slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wellington Phoenix in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, secured a ninth-place finish in the league table last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Western Australian outfit suffered a damaging 6-2 defeat against West Ham United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Macarthur FC have a good recent record against Perth Glory and have won four out of the last seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Perth Glory's one victory.

Perth Glory ended the 2022-23 season on a poor note in the A-League and managed to pick up only two points from their last four matches, losing two of their games during this period.

Perth Glory conceded a total of 46 goals in their 26 matches in the A-League last season - only Macarthur FC and Western United had worse defensive records in the competition.

Macarthur FC are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous victory in the A-League coming by a 3-2 margin against Brisbane Roar in March this year.

Macarthur FC have scored six goals in their last three matches against Perth Glory in the A-League.

Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Macarthur FC have been in dismal form over the past year and have several issues to address in the coming months. The Bulls have good players in their ranks but are yet to justify their potential.

Perth Glory have also flattered to deceive in recent months and will look to be at their best this weekend. The Western Australians are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-1 Macarthur FC

Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Perth Glory

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Macarthur FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Adam Taggart to score - Yes