Perth Glory vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd December 2023

Perth Glory will play host to Macarthur at HBF Park in the A-League on Saturday.

Perth Glory vs Macarthur Preview

The hosts are in search of their second league win of the season while the visitors are pursuing their seventh victory. Perth Glory will seek to address a poor run of results as they welcome Macarthur for their fourth home game of the new campaign. Macarthur succeeded 4-0 in their previous visit.

The Glory have won once, drawn twice and lost five times, which leaves them bottom of the standings with five points ahead of matchday nine. Head coach Alen Stajcic, who was appointed in August, has urged his squad to fight their way out of the slump. However, the team appear too weak to compete.

Macarthur will hope to return to winning ways after conceding their first defeat of the season against Wellington Phoenix (0-3) in their previous game. It was an unexpected home setback that exposed some weaknesses in the visitors’ set-up, notably in the defense. Coach Mile Sterjovski will likely use the upcoming game to assess his fix.

The Bulls are faring better than last term when they finished bottom of the table. They currently sit fourth, level on 15 points with third-placed Western Sydney Wanderers. Macarthur boast four wins, three draws and one defeat. They could leap to the top of the standings if they win on Saturday and if other results are favorable.

Perth Glory vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Perth Glory have won once and lost four times in their last five matches against Macarthur.

Perth Glory have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Macarthur.

Perth Glory have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Macarthur have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Perth Glory have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches while Macarthur have won four times and lost once.

Perth Glory vs Macarthur Prediction

Perth Glory’s star Adam Taggart finds himself in the league’s top scorer chart, but his four goals have been unable to save his side. However, he will be under pressure once again to bail his team out.

After winning thrice and drawing once in their last five trips to HBF Park, Macarthur will have no fear of attempting another exploit.

Macarthur come into the game as the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-2 Macarthur

Perth Glory vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Macarthur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Macarthur to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Perth Glory to score - Yes