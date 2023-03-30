Perth Glory vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023

Perth Glory entertain Macarthur at Macedonia Park in A-League Men on Saturday (April 1).

Both teams have been plagued by inconsistency. Time is not on their side, with five rounds of games to conclude the regular season. Perth are in tenth place with 24 points, while the visitors are one point above them.

The Glory have won twice in ten games, drawing four times and losing as many. However, they will take confidence from their last home win heading into this game. Perth beat Western Sydney Wanderers 1-0, thanks to Aaron McEneff's exploits. They drew against Central Coast Mariners 2-2 in their previous home game.

Macarthur, meanwhile, have prevailed once in five games, losing thrice and conceding 12 goals against five scored. However, they produced an impressive display in their last game, holding table-toppers Melbourne City to a 1-1 draw. They appear to be a force to be reckoned with, going by that performance.

The Bulls, who finished seventh last season, are pushing to qualify for the final series, which comprises teams from the sixth spot onwards. They're three places and two points behind but could catch up. Macarthur got the better of Perth in their last three meetings.

Perth Glory vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Perth have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five games with Macarthur.

The hosts have drawn twice and lost once in their last three meetings against Macarthur at Macedonia Park.

Perth have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

Macarthur have lost their last five road outings.

Perth have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while Macarthur have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Perth – D-W-L-L-D, Macarthur – D-L-W-L-L.

Perth Glory vs Macarthur Prediction

David Williams has been a key performer for the hosts, scoring five times and providing three assists, and will be one to watch out for.

Captain Ulises Davila, who boasts three goals, has been sidelined with a torn meniscus. Matthew Millar (four goals) and Bachana Arabuli (three goals) will be the visitors’ main threats.

Perth will count on home advantage and should prevail.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-1 Macarthur

Perth Glory vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Perth

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Perth Glory to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Macarthur to score - Yes

