Perth Glory vs Macarthur prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22 

Perth Glory and Macarthur will trade tackles in an Australian A-League matchday 12 fixture on Wednesday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-0 victory over Brisbane Roar on Sunday. Bruno Fornaroli's brace guided his side to all three points.

Macarthur also secured maximum points with a comfortable 4-1 comeback victory over Adelaide United on home turf. Michael Ruhs stepped off the bench to complete the rout in injury time.

The victory helped the Bulls climb to fifth spot in the table, having garnered 18 points from 11 matches. Perth Glory sit in ninth spot on 11 points.

Perth Glory vs Macarthur Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Two previous matches ended in a share of the spoils, while Macarthur were victorious on one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2021. First-half strikes from Diego Castro and Matt Derbyshire saw both sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The home side have won two of their last five league matches. Macarthur returned to winning ways after a five-game winless run.

Perth Glory form guide: W-D-L-W-L

Macarthur form guide: W-L-D-L-D

Perth Glory vs Macarthur Team News

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar and Brad Jones are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Luke Bodnar, Brad Jones

Suspension: None

Macarthur

Tomi Juric is still out with an injury. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injury: Tomi Juric

Suspension: None

Perth Glory vs Macarthur Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Reddy; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Antonee Gilroy; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Macarthur FC @mfcbulls



: youtu.be/HrLGrtj9VHs



#WeAreTheBulls As we prepare for another way trip, we take a look back at The Inside View of our last away trip to the coast! As we prepare for another way trip, we take a look back at The Inside View of our last away trip to the coast! 📺: youtu.be/HrLGrtj9VHs#WeAreTheBulls https://t.co/hS2Vy5349E

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Adrian Mariappa, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Perth Glory vs Macarthur Prediction

Macarthur's first win in almost two months put them back in charge of their destiny in their quest for a playoff spot. They will be looking to build on that with another win on Wednesday.

However, that will be easier said than done against a Perth Glory side that have boosted their playoff chances with impressive displays in recent weeks. The hosts are one of the most compact sides in the league and the game could be characterized by few goalscoring chances.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-1 Macarthur

