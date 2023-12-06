Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8th 2023

Perth Glory will entertain Melbourne City at the HBF Park in the A-League on Friday.

Glory suffered a narrow 3-2 away loss to Sydney last week. It was their third consecutive loss in the league and they will look to return to winning ways. They conceded twice in the first half and Aleksandar Šušnjar's own goal in the 89th minute condemned them to a loss as Adam Taggart and Oliver Bozanic had scored in the second half for Glory.

The visitors returned to winning ways after four games in all competitions as goals from Benjamin Joseph Mazzeo and Jamie Maclaren helped them to a 2-0 away win over Newcastle Jets. They climbed to seventh place in the league table after the win while the hosts dropped to 10th place.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 41 times in all competitions, with all but one meeting coming in the A-League. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 18 wins to their name. The visitors have 12 wins in this fixture and 11 games have ended in draws.

City secured a league double over the hosts last season, with an aggregate score of 8-2, including a 4-2 away win in February.

Both teams have scored eight goals in six league games this season. Perth Glory have conceded one goal fewer (11) than the visitors in that period.

Melbourne City have failed to score in two of their last five games in all competitions, conceding eight goals in that period.

The visitors have lost just once in their last six meetings against Glory, recording four wins.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Prediction

Glory have just one win in their last 11 games across all competitions, with that win coming at home in the A-League in April. They have lost four of their last five league games, conceding at least two goals in these losses, and might struggle here. They have lost just once at home in their last seven A-League games and will look to build on that form here.

City have just one win in their last five games in all competitions, suffering two defeats and failing to score twice in that period as well. They have just two wins in their last nine away games in the A-League, suffering four defeats, and might struggle here.

Glory have a decent home record in the league, scoring at least two goals in 10 of the last 12 games. City, meanwhile, have been inconsistent in this season and have failed to score in two of their three away games this season. With that in mind, we back the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-2 Melbourne City.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jamie Maclaren to score or assist any time - Yes