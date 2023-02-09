Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023

Perth Glory will entertain reigning champions Melbourne City at Macedonia Park in the A-League on Saturday (February 11).

The hosts are on a six-game unbeaten run in the league following their 2-2 draw against the Newcastle Jets at home on Saturday. Following consecutive draws, Perth are seventh in the standings.

Melbourne, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after three consecutive draws with a 6-1 defeat of Macarthur FC at home. League top scorer Jamie Maclaren bagged a brace, but Richard van der Venne stole the show with a hat-trick. With the impressive win, Melbourne maintained their seven-point lead over second-placed Western Sydney Wanderers.

Isuzu UTE A-League @aleaguemen



The



Is he the best import signing this season? 🤔 @richardvdvenne 's 𝗯𝗶𝗴 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝘂𝘁The @MelbourneCity midfielder notched the first hat-trick of the @Isuzuute A-League season 𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝘆𝗹𝗲 at AAMI Park on SaturdayIs he the best import signing this season? 🤔 .@richardvdvenne's 𝗯𝗶𝗴 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝘂𝘁 🇳🇱🎩The @MelbourneCity midfielder notched the first hat-trick of the @Isuzuute A-League season 𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝘆𝗹𝗲 at AAMI Park on Saturday 💪Is he the best import signing this season? 🤔 https://t.co/24NiQ1tTD7

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the 41st time across competitions. The hosts lead 18-11.

Five of their last seven meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with the reverse fixture at AAMI Park ending in a 4-0 win for Melbourne.

Their last eight meetings at Perth have produced conclusive results, with Perth winning five.

Perth are unbeaten at home across competitions this season and have scored at least twice in their last four games.

Melbourne are unbeaten in their last seven league games, scoring 18 goals and conceding six.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Prediction

The hosts are on a six-game unbeaten run in the league and are also unbeaten at home this term. Perth have scored at least twice in their last five league games, and the trend should continue.

Melbourne, meanwhile, are on a seven-game unbeaten run of their own . As both teams have enjoyed unbeaten runs recently, expect the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-2 Melbourne City

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Jamie Maclaren to score any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes