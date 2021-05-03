Perth Glory vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with a set of mid-week games in the coming days as Melbourne City take on Perth Glory at the NIB Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Perth Glory are in 10th place in the A-League standings at the moment and are yet to hit their peak this season. The Western Australian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate with Macarthur FC over the weekend and will need to do a better job in this fixture.

Melbourne City currently find themselves at the top of the league table and have enjoyed an excellent campaign so far. The away side eased past Newcastle Jets last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Perth Glory have an excellent record against Melbourne City and have won 17 games out of a total of 35 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed only eight victories against Perth Glory and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two Australian sides took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Perth Glory. Melbourne City were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove on Wednesday.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: D-L-D-L-L

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Team News

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are suffering from long-term knocks for Perth Glory and will be unavailable for this game. Diego Castro has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Christopher Oikonomidis, Osama Malik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Advertisement

Patrick Kisnorbo picked up an injury over the weekend and has been sidelined for the next two matches. Aiden O'Neill also remains ruled out with a back injury and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Aiden O'Neill, Patrick Kisnorbo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

*FIXTURE UPDATE*

Unfortunately, due to the WA Government COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, Wednesday's @ALeague game against @MelbourneCity at @hbfpark will be played behind closed doors with Members and fans not permitted to attend.https://t.co/8tfIq3UOBu#OneGlory pic.twitter.com/sMKN8DeTpL — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) May 3, 2021

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Prediction

Perth Glory have endured a difficult A-League campaign so far and are yet to justify their potential this season. The home side has impressive players in its ranks and will need to make a statement this week.

Melbourne City have struggled against Perth Glory in the past and also have a point to prove going into this fixture. The away side is in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-2 Melbourne City

Also Read: Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City: Player Ratings as Cityzens edge closer to coronation with impressive victory | Premier League 2020-21