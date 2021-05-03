Perth Glory vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with a set of mid-week games in the coming days as Melbourne City take on Perth Glory at the NIB Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have a point to prove in this game.
Perth Glory are in 10th place in the A-League standings at the moment and are yet to hit their peak this season. The Western Australian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate with Macarthur FC over the weekend and will need to do a better job in this fixture.
Melbourne City currently find themselves at the top of the league table and have enjoyed an excellent campaign so far. The away side eased past Newcastle Jets last week and will be confident ahead of this match.
Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head
Perth Glory have an excellent record against Melbourne City and have won 17 games out of a total of 35 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed only eight victories against Perth Glory and will need to improve their record in this fixture.
The previous meeting between the two Australian sides took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Perth Glory. Melbourne City were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove on Wednesday.
Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: D-L-D-L-L
Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-D-W
Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Team News
Perth Glory
Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are suffering from long-term knocks for Perth Glory and will be unavailable for this game. Diego Castro has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.
Injured: Christopher Oikonomidis, Osama Malik
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Melbourne City
Patrick Kisnorbo picked up an injury over the weekend and has been sidelined for the next two matches. Aiden O'Neill also remains ruled out with a back injury and will not be included in the squad.
Injured: Aiden O'Neill, Patrick Kisnorbo
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Predicted XI
Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli
Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe
Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Prediction
Perth Glory have endured a difficult A-League campaign so far and are yet to justify their potential this season. The home side has impressive players in its ranks and will need to make a statement this week.
Melbourne City have struggled against Perth Glory in the past and also have a point to prove going into this fixture. The away side is in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Perth Glory 1-2 Melbourne City
