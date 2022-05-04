Perth Glory vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Melbourne City take on Perth Glory on Wednesday. The two teams find themselves at opposite ends of the league table and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Melbourne City are currently at the top of the A-League standings and have excelled this season. The reigning champions eased past United City by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table and have endured a dismal season. The Western Australian outfit held Western Sydney Wanderers to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Melbourne City FC @MelbourneCity



Head Coach Patrick Kisnorbo spoke with media earlier today ahead of tomorrow's away fixture against Perth Glory.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Perth Glory have a good record against Melbourne City and have won 17 out of 38 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed 11 victories against Perth Glory and will need to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in March this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Perth Glory presented an admirable front on the day and will need all the resolve at their disposal this week.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: D-L-L-L-L

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-W-W

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Team News

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar, Daniel Sturridge, and Andy Keogh are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Osama Malik and Liam Reddy have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Kosuke Ota, Andy Keogh, Daniel Sturridge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City are in good form

Melbourne City

Melbourne City are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for the game against Perth Glory this week. Florin Berenguer and Aiden O'Neill remain injured and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Florin Berenguer, Aiden O'Neill

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cameron Cook; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Callum Timmins; Ciaran Bramwell, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Perth Glory FC @PerthGloryFC



Purchase your tickets for our final A-League game of the season here:



All set for Melbourne City tomorrow night

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Jordan Bos, Jordon Hall, Curtis Good, Kerrin Stokes; Rostyn Griffiths, Tsubasa Endoh, Taras Gomulka; Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Andrew Nabbout, Stefan Colakovski

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City are back at the top of the league table but will need to work hard to stay ahead of their local rivals. The away side have lethal attacking players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Perth Glory have struggled to impose themselves this year and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance this week. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand in this game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-3 Melbourne City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi