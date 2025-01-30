The action continues in round 17 of the Australian A-League as Perth Glory take on Melbourne Victory at HBF Park on Saturday. David Zdrilic’s hosts are winless in five meetings in the fixture.

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw with Newcastle Jets at the McDonald Jones Stadium. Before that, Zdrilic’s side snapped a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Auckland before losing 2-1 at home to Western Sydney Wanderers.

Perth have picked up nine points from their 15 A-League matches so far to sit bottom but one in the standings, four points above last-placed Brisbane Roar.

Meanwhile, Melbourne returned to winning ways last time out by edging out Sydney FC 2-0 at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Before that, Arthur Diles’ men were on a six-game winless run, losing three, conceding 13 goals and scoring eight.

Melbourne have 22 points from 14 matches to sit sixth in the A-League table, one point above seventh-placed Sydney FC just outside the play-off places.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Melbourne have won 25 of the last 59 meetings in the fixture, losing 21

Melbourne are on a four-game winning streak against Perth, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a goalless draw in April 2023.

Perth have lost all but one of their eight home matches this season, with a 1-0 victory over Auckland on January 11 being the exception.

The Victory are winless in four of their last five away games, losing three.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Perth have endured an underwhelming campaign as they go up against a Melbourne side who have won their last four meetings. Diles' men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and should come away with the three points.

Prediction: Perth 1-3 Melbourne

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne to win

Tip 2: First to score - Melbourne (The Victory have opened the scoring in four of their last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in four of the Victory’s last five matches.)

