Perth Glory will host Melbourne Victory at Macedonia Park in A-League Men on Saturday (January 21).

Perth had a disastrous campaign last season, winning only four of their 26 games and finishing bottom of the 12-team standings, their lowest in competition history. However, after an underwhelming start to the new season, things seem to be getting better.

The Glory are rooted in ninth place with 14 points heading into matchday 13. They are eyeing a top-six finish to participate in the Finals series, but it’s still a long haul with. Perth lost their last game against Melbourne Victory 1-0 but won the previous meeting 3-1 in the away fixture.

The visitors, meanwhile, were tipped to be among the favourites to win the 2022-23 A-League following their outstanding campaign last season. However, they have so far failed to live up to expectations. Melbourne finished second in the Premiership, just a point behind winners Melbourne City.

Big V participated in the Finals series, reaching the semifinals before falling to eventual winners Western United. They have won three of their 11 games in the new season, sitting bottom of the standings with 11 points. Melbourne have won once in their last five clashes and have lost thrice in their last five away games.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Perth have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five clashes with Melbourne.

The hosts have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Melbourne at home.

Perth have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games at home.

Melbourne have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away games.

Perth have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Melbourne have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Form Guide: Perth Glory – D-W-W-L-D; Melbourne Victory – D-L-L-L-W.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Adrian Sardinero has been sidelined with Achilles tendon problems. David Williams, Giordano Colli and Aaron McEneff (two goals apiece) are the hosts’ main attacking threats.

Nani is out with a cruciate ligament rupture. Nick D'Agostino (three goals) and Christopher Ikonomidis (two goals) will provide the needed firepower for the visitors. Perth, though, are expected to win due to their strong home form.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-1 Melbourne Victory

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Perth

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Perth to score first – No

Tip 4: Melbourne to score - Yes

