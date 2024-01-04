Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

In a clash between two teams from extreme ends of the league table, 11th-placed Perth Glory will welcome second-placed Melbourne Victory to the HBF Park on Saturday.

The hosts failed to build on their two-game unbeaten run and fell to a 4-2 defeat to the Central Coast Mariners in their final league match of 2023 last week. The match ended on a sour note as Mark Beevers and Aleksandar Šušnjar picked up their second booking of the match in the dying moments and are suspended for the first league match of 2024.

The visitors maintained their unbeaten start to the league campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Adelaide United last week. Zinédine Machach broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute and top-scorer Bruno Fornaroli doubled their lead in the 90th minute.

The win leaves them just one point behind league leaders Wellington Phoenix. With Phoenix drawing 2-2 against Adelaide United on Thursday, a win will ensure the pole position for Victory.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 62 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with a 27-22 lead in wins while 13 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the A-League in April, with the match ending in a goalless draw.

The visitors have the joint-best defensive record in the league this season, conceding 11 goals in 10 games. The hosts, meanwhile, have the second-worst defensive record, conceding 21 goals.

Perth Glory have registered just two wins in the league this season, with both coming at home.

Melbourne Victory are the only team with an unbeaten record in the league this season. They have kept consecutive clean sheets in their last three league outings.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

The Glory have just one win in their last seven league games, suffering five defeats in that period. Nonetheless, they have lost just one of their four home games in the league and will look to build on that form here.

The loss of Mark Beevers and Aleksandar Susnjar through suspensions will be a huge blow for the hosts, so head coach Alen Stajcic will have to make a few changes to the starting XI.

The Big V have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign and will look to continue that run in 2024. They have scored at least twice in three of their five away games this season.

Adama Traore returns to the squad after missing out last week due to a concussion while Jordi Valadon has also been included in the squad. The big task that head coach Tony Popovic faces is the replacement of top-scorer Bruno Fornaroli, who has contributed to 14 of Victory's 21 goals this season.

He has been named in Australia's squad for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, returning to the national team for the first time in nearly two years. Nonetheless, Victory have good squad depth and should make up for his absence.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for the visitors and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Perth Glory 0-2 Melbourne Victory

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne Victory to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Zinédine Machach to score or assist any time - Yes