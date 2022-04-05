Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Perth Glory take on Melbourne Victory on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are in fourth place in the A-League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side edged Adelaide United to an important 1-0 victory last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled so far. The hosts suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Macarthur FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a slight edge over Perth Glory and have won 21 out of 53 matches played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed 20 victories against Melbourne Victory and will look to even the scales on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Perth Glory. Melbourne Victory were poor on the day and will need to prove a point this week.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-L-D

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W-D-D-D-D

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar, Daniel Sturridge, and Andy Keogh are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Osama Malik and Liam Reddy have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection.

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Kosuke Ota, Andy Keogh, Daniel Sturridge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Matt Acton and Robbie Kruse are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Roderick Miranda is serving a suspension and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Matt Acton, Robbie Kruse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Roderick Miranda

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cameron Cook; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Callum Timmins; Ciaran Bramwell, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Davidson, Brendan Hamill, Matthew Spiranovic, Jason Geria; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Ben Folami, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas; Nicholas D’Agostino

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Perth Glory have endured a dismal season so far and are winless in their last 10 matches. The Western Australian outfit has to make do with a fairly depleted squad and will need to make amends in the coming weeks.

Melbourne Victory have punched above their weight this season and will be confident of another positive result this week. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-2 Melbourne Victory

