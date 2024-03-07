Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Perth Glory and Newcastle Jets will battle for three points in an Australian A-League round 20 clash on Saturday.

The hosts fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Western United last weekend. Noah Botic's 53rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Newcastle Jets, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Central Coast Mariners. Joshua Nisbet scored the match-winner in the 75th minute.

The defeat left the Jets in 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 19 points from 20 games. Perth Glory are ninth with 20 points to their name.

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off on 53 occasions in the past. Perth Glory have 27 wins to their name, Newcastle Jets were victorious on 10 occasions while 16 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in December 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 stalemate.

The last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

The last four head-to-head games have ended 2-2.

Each of Perth Glory's last seven league games have produced at least nine corner kicks.

Newcastle Jets are winless in their last six league games (three losses).

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Perth Glory's defeat to Western United ended their six-game unbeaten run (three wins) and Alen Stajcic's side will be hoping to get back to winning ways. However, the Glory have recent history against them as they are winless in the last 10-head-to-head games (three losses).

This could be a source of inspiration for Newcastle Jets who have not won any of their last six games. Robert Stanton's side have the joint-worst away defensive record in the league, having conceded 26 goals in just 11 games on their travels.

Games between these two sides tend to be high-scoring while seven of the last 10 head-to-head games have ended in a draw. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-2 Newcastle Jets

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals