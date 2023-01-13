Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th January 2023

Perth Glory will play host to Sydney FC at Macedonia Park in A-League action on Saturday.

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Preview

The sides are tied on 13 points heading into the 12th matchday and sit next to each other in the standings. The visiting team are in eighth spot while the hosts and in ninth. Interestingly, both teams have won four times, drawn once, and lost six times this season. Perth Glory will look to extend their two-game winning streak.

The Glory, who finished bottom of the table last season, are eying the top six to participate in the playoffs. The teams’ two previous clashes were evenly split, with each side bagging a win. Perth Glory are unbeaten in their last five home matches but have lost to the visitors at Macedonia Park many times.

Sydney FC are the league’s most successful team with four premierships and five championship titles. However, they have endured a trophy drought since 2020, finishing in eighth spot last season. They are eying the playoffs as well but have been unable to maintain their consistency.

The Sky Blues have suffered three losses in their last five matches. But they happen to be more confident outside their turf, recording three wins and two losses in five away games. Meetings between Sydney FC and Perth Glory are typically relentlessly intense. We expect to see another enthralling game at Macedonia Park.

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five clashes, Perth Glory have claimed one win as opposed to three for Sydney FC while they shared the spoils once.

In their last five games at Macedonia Park, Perth Glory have prevailed once, Sydney FC twice, with two matches ending in stalemates.

Perth Glory have not lost at home in their last five games, winning four times and drawing once.

Sydney FC have won thrice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Perth Glory have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Sydney FC have won twice and lost thrice.

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Prediction

The hosts’ attackers have not been prolific thus far, with three of them including Giordano Colli netting twice each. There have been calls for improvement.

Róbert Mak, Adam Le Fondre, and Joe Lolley have respectively scored four, three and three times for the visitors. They will likely be the main threats.

Perth Glory’s home advantage could determine the final outcome.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-1 Sydney FC

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Perth Glory

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Perth Glory to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sydney FC to score - Yes

