Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2024

The Australian A-League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Perth Glory and Sydney FC go head-to-head at HBF Park on Wednesday.

Alen Stajcic’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last four meetings since January 2022.

Perth Glory failed to find their feet on Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park in their last outing.

Stajcic’s side have now gone five consecutive games without a win, losing three and claiming two draws since their 3-2 victory over Brisbane Roar on February 17.

With 21 points from 22 matches, Perth Glory are currently 10th in the A-League standings, just two points above rock-bottom Western United.

Over on the East Coast, Sydney FC returned to winning ways in style as they edged out Central Coast Mariners 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

This came after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wellington Phoenix on March 16 which saw their eight-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 34 points from 22 matches, Sydney FC are currently fifth in the league table, level on points with sixth-placed Western Sydney Wanderers in the final playoff spot.

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 32 wins from the last 55 meetings between the sides, Sydney FC boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Perth Glory have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Sydney are unbeaten in their last four games against Perth Glory, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in January 2022.

The Glory are unbeaten in four of their last five home games — claiming two wins and two draws — with a 2-1 defeat against Western Sydney on March 16 being the exception.

Sydney FC have lost just one of their last 10 matches while claiming five wins as four draws since mid-January.

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Prediction

The last five meetings between Perth Glory and Sydney FC have produced a combined 19 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest at HBF Park. Sydney head into the midweek clash as the in-form side and we see them claiming all three points against the out-of-sorts hosts.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-2 Sydney FC

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sydney FC to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five clashes)