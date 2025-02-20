Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

The action continues in round 22 of the Australian A-League as Perth Glory and Sydney FC lock horns at HBF Park on Saturday. Ufuk Talay’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in seven straight games against the hosts and will be looking to extend this dominant run.

Perth Glory continued to struggle for results at the bottom end of the A-League table as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Melbourne City at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium last Saturday.

David Zdrilic’s side have failed to taste victory in five consecutive matches and have managed just one win in their last nine, losing six and claiming two draws since December 27.

Perth Glory have picked up just 10 points from their 18 A-League matches so far to sit bottom but one in the standings, four points above last-placed Brisbane Roar, having played three more games.

Elsewhere, Sydney FC fought from behind to secure a 3-2 victory over True Bangkok United last time out, completing a hard-fought 5-4 aggregate win over the Thailand outfit in their AFC Champions League second-round clash.

Talay will hope that result can serve as a springboard for an upturn in form in the league, where the Sky Blues have failed to win four of their last five matches — losing twice and claiming two draws since mid-January.

Sydney have picked up 25 points from their 17 Championship games to sit sixth in the league table, level on points with Macarthur and Western Sydney Wanderers outside the playoff places.

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sydney FC hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 34 of the last 58 meetings between the two teams.

Perth Glory have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Sydney FC are on a seven-game unbeaten run against Zdrilic’s men, claiming five wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat in January 2022.

Perth Glory currently hold the division’s second-worst home record, having picked up just one win and four points from their 10 games so far.

Sydney have failed to win their last five A-League away matches, claiming just three points from a possible 15 since the start of December.

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Prediction

Fresh off the back of a hard-earned Champion League triumph, Sydney will return to league action with sky-high spirits as they look to strengthen their position in the top-six places.

We predict Talay’s men will continue from where they left off on Wednesday and see off the out-of-sorts hosts.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-3 Sydney FC

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sydney FC to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last six clashes)

