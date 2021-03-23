Perth Glory vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Perth Glory host Sydney FC in an A-League clash on Wednesday, with both sides desperate for points in what has been a disappointing season so far.

Perth Glory have not won any of their last four matches in the A-League, losing three of those games.

In their last match, they were beaten 3-0 by Western Sydney Wanderers as they conceded three goals in the space of five minutes either side of halftime.

Mitchell Duke scored a brace before James Troisi scored another goal to confirm the points for the Wanderers.

Sydney FC haven't played a game since 13 March, when they beat Newcastle Jets 2-1. Luka Prso gave the Jets a first-half lead in that game, but Milos Ninkovic and Alex Wilkinson scored in the second half to turn the game around.

Sydney FC's scheduled game against Melbourne Victory was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch after incessant heavy rains.

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have won 28 of the 48 matches that these two teams have played against each other. Perth have only beaten Sydney nine times in that period, with 11 games ending in draws.

Perth Glory form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Sydney FC form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Team News

Perth Glory

The hosts will continue to miss Australian international Chris Ikonomidis, who has a knee injury that has kept him out for the entire season so far.

Defender Mason Tatafu has an ankle injury and is likely to miss out as well.

New signing Jason Geria, who joined from Melbourne Victory, could make his debut.

Injured: Chris Ikonomidis, Mason Tatafu

Suspended: None

Sydney FC

Sydney FC are still missing a few important players to injury concerns. Trent Buhagiar, Michael Zullo and Christopher Zuvela are all set to remain on the sidelines ahead of this game.

Injured: Trent Buhagiar, Michael Zullo, Christopher Zuvela

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Predicted XIs

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Jason Geria, Luke Bodnar, Darryl Lachman, Kosuke Ota; Nicholas D'Agostino, Brandon Wilson, Neil Kilkenny, Diego Castro; Carlo Armiento, Bruno Fornaroli

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Rhyan Grant, Ryan McGowan, Alex Wilkinson, Joel King; Luke Brattan, Paulo Retre, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Kosta Barbarouses, Bobo

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Prediction

Having won their last two games in the league, Sydney FC will be rather high on confidence. That is why we are predicting that they will beat Perth Glory in this game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 0-2 Sydney FC