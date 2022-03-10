Perth Glory vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Perth Glory take on Sydney FC on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up in this match.

Perth Glory are in 11th place in the A-League standings and have endured a dismal season so far. The Western Australian outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Adelaide United last week and cannot afford a similar result in this fixture.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against local rivals Western Sydney Wanderers last week and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sydney FC @SydneyFC



There's a Grand Final spot at stake, and our Premiers Plate lift pre-kickoff!



Sydney FC v Melbourne City

Fri 11 Mar

🏟️ Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

KO 7.05pm

🎟️ So we've earned the Premiership, now it's time to fight for that Championship!There's a Grand Final spot at stake, and our Premiers Plate lift pre-kickoff!Sydney FC v Melbourne CityFri 11 Mar🏟️ Netstrata Jubilee StadiumKO 7.05pm🎟️ SydneyFC.com/Tickets So we've earned the Premiership, now it's time to fight for that Championship! 🏆There's a Grand Final spot at stake, and our Premiers Plate lift pre-kickoff! 💙 Sydney FC v Melbourne City📅 Fri 11 Mar🏟️ Netstrata Jubilee Stadium⏰ KO 7.05pm🎟️ SydneyFC.com/Tickets https://t.co/iPKbZtrQvE

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have an impressive record against Perth Glory and have won 29 out of 51 matches played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed 10 victories against Sydney FC and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Perth Glory. Sydney FC were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-L-W

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-D-D

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Team News

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar and Brad Jones are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Andy Keogh, Osama Malik, and Liam Reddy have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection.

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Brad Jones, Daniel Sturridge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Luke Brattan, and Chris Zuvela remain fitness concerns for Sydney FC and will not be risked in this fixture. Kosta Barbarouses and Adam Le Fondre have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Chris Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cameron Cook; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Antonee Gilroy; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Conor O'Toole, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, James Donachie; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Kosta Barbarouses, Milos Ninkovic; Elvis Kamsoba, Adam Le Fondre

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Prediction

Sydney FC have lost three games on the trot but will need to work hard to improve their standing in the league table. The away side has several issues to address and cannot afford to slip up in the coming weeks.

Perth Glory have been in poor form this season and will need to step up to stand a chance against Sydney FC. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-2 Sydney FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi