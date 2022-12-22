Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd December 2022

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Wellington Phoenix lock horns with Perth Glory in an important clash at the Macedonia Park on Friday.

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Preview

Perth Glory have struggled so far this season and currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings. The Western Australian outfit slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Macarthur FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side eased past Adelaide United by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Perth Glory have a slight edge over Wellington Phoenix and have won 20 out of the 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wellington Phoenix's 18 victories.

Perth Glory are one of only two teams in the A-League that are currently yet to draw a game and have lost five of their seven league matches so far this season.

Wellington Phoenix have drawn four of their eight A-League matches this season - the joint-highest tally in the competition alongside Brisbane Roar.

Perth Glory have conceded eight goals in their last four matches in the A-League and will need to amend their defensive record this season.

Wellington Phoenix have secured victory in only two A-League games so far this season - the joint-lowest in the competition alongside Brisbane Roar, Perth Glory, and Western United.

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have flattered to deceive so far this season and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture. The away side has an impressive squad at its disposal and will need to step up this week.

Perth Glory have been in poor form yet again this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Wellington Phoenix are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-2 Wellington Phoenix

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wellington Phoenix

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Perth Glory to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Oskar Zawada to score - Yes

