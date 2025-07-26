Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

A place in the round of 16 of the Australian Cup will be on the line when Perth Glory play host to Wellington Phoenix at the Kingsway Olympic Stadium on Sunday. David Zdrilic’s men will be desperate to get the better of the Phoenix, having failed to win any of their last seven home games in this fixture since July 2020.

It was another forgettable A-League campaign for Perth Glory as they finished last in the standings last season - their third rock-bottom finish since the 2021-22 campaign.

Zdrilic’s side lost 17 of their 26 league matches while picking up four wins and five draws to collect just 17 points, four fewer than any other side in the division.

However, Perth Glory booked their spot in the 2025-26 Australian Cup in their final outing of the season when they fought back from two goals down to snatch a 3-2 extra-time victory over Central Coast Mariners in the playoff on May 13.

Like the home side, Wellington Phoenix will be looking to improve on their league performance from last season, as they finished 11th in the A-League table with 24 points from 25 matches.

Having secured second place in the 2023-24 campaign, Giancarlo Italiano’s men managed just six wins last term, while picking up six draws and losing 14 — only Perth Glory (17) and Brisbane Roar (15) suffered more defeats.

Wellington Phoenix, who booked their spot in the Australian Cup courtesy of a 1-0 win over Brisbane Roar in the playoff on May 14, were involved in just one pre-season game, when they stunned Wrexham to secure a 1-0 friendly victory last Saturday.

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Perth Glory have just about the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 21 of the last 53 meetings between the two sides.

Wellington Phoenix have picked up just one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Perth Glory have won only one of their most recent six home games while losing three and picking up two draws since January 14.

Wellington Phoenix have failed to win six of the seven away matches since the start of February, losing five and drawing two in that time.

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Given the stakes of Sunday’s tie, we expect both sides to go all out at the Kingsway Olympic Stadium as they begin their quest for cup glory. Home advantage gives Perth an upper hand here, and we predict they will end their poor home streak in this fixture to reach the last 16.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Perth Glory to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of their last nine clashes)

