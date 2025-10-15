Perth Glory will host Wellington Phoenix at the HBF Park on Friday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Australia A-League Men campaign. The home side endured a woeful campaign last season, finishing rock-bottom in the regular season standings with just 17 points, their lowest-ever points tally in the Australian top flight.

Ad

They returned to competitive action in July, losing on penalties to their weekend opponents in the round of 32 of the Australia Cup. They then headed into the off-season, where they lost five of their six friendly outings, most notably losing 9-0 to Italian side AC Milan.

Wellington Phoenix kicked off their campaign with a win over Perth but did not progress much further in the domestic cup, losing 4-0 to second-tier side Heidelberg United in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Trending

Like their weekend opponents, the visitors also endured a difficult 2024-25 campaign as they collected just 24 points, their lowest points tally since the 2017-18 season. They will be keen to get off to a winning start in their league opener on Friday as they target a return to the playoffs.

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 55 meetings between Perth and Phoenix. Both sides have won 21 games apiece, with their other 13 contests ending level.

The visitors have lost just one of their last 13 games in this fixture.

Perth conceded 56 goals in the Australian top flight last season. Only Adelaide United (58) shipped more.

The Phoenix scored 27 goals in the Australian A-League last season. Only their weekend opponents (22) managed fewer.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last nine competitive games across all competitions.

Ad

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

The Glory ended last season with two wins from their final three matches and will be pleased if they can replicate a similar record at the start of the new campaign. They are the favorites heading into the weekend clash and should receive an additional boost from their home advantage.

The Nix, meanwhile, lost their final four games of the previous campaign and won just one of their final 13. They have been poor on the road all year and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-0 Wellington Phoenix

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Perth Glory to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More