Perth Glory will host Wellington Phoenix at the HBF Park on Friday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Australia A-League Men campaign. The home side endured a woeful campaign last season, finishing rock-bottom in the regular season standings with just 17 points, their lowest-ever points tally in the Australian top flight.
They returned to competitive action in July, losing on penalties to their weekend opponents in the round of 32 of the Australia Cup. They then headed into the off-season, where they lost five of their six friendly outings, most notably losing 9-0 to Italian side AC Milan.
Wellington Phoenix kicked off their campaign with a win over Perth but did not progress much further in the domestic cup, losing 4-0 to second-tier side Heidelberg United in the quarterfinals.
Like their weekend opponents, the visitors also endured a difficult 2024-25 campaign as they collected just 24 points, their lowest points tally since the 2017-18 season. They will be keen to get off to a winning start in their league opener on Friday as they target a return to the playoffs.
Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 55 meetings between Perth and Phoenix. Both sides have won 21 games apiece, with their other 13 contests ending level.
- The visitors have lost just one of their last 13 games in this fixture.
- Perth conceded 56 goals in the Australian top flight last season. Only Adelaide United (58) shipped more.
- The Phoenix scored 27 goals in the Australian A-League last season. Only their weekend opponents (22) managed fewer.
- The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last nine competitive games across all competitions.
Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction
The Glory ended last season with two wins from their final three matches and will be pleased if they can replicate a similar record at the start of the new campaign. They are the favorites heading into the weekend clash and should receive an additional boost from their home advantage.
The Nix, meanwhile, lost their final four games of the previous campaign and won just one of their final 13. They have been poor on the road all year and could lose this one.
Prediction: Perth Glory 1-0 Wellington Phoenix
Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Perth Glory to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)