Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Looking to snap their 12-match winless run, Perth Glory play host to Wellington Phoenix at the HBF Park on Wednesday.

The Phoenix, meanwhile, head into the game fresh off the back of a thrilling 4-1 win at Western United and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Perth Glory hit yet another nadir in the A-League as they fell to a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle Jets on Sunday.

The Glory have now failed to taste victory in any of their last 12 outings, losing nine and claiming three draws since February’s 2-0 win over Brisbane Roar.

This horrid run of results sees Perth Glory rooted to the bottom of the A-League table after managing 14 points from 21 games.

Meanwhile, Wellington Phoenix returned to winning ways in style as they comfortably saw off Western United 4-1 away from home last Saturday.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game losing streak, losing 6-0 against Melbourne City on April 2 before a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Central Coast Mariners three days later.

Saturday’s victory saw Wellington Phoenix leapfrog Macarthur and rise into the playoffs places as they now sit sixth in the table with 30 points from 20 games.

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Head-To-Head

With 30 wins from the last 46 meetings between the sides, Perth Glory head into Wednesday’s game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Wellington Phoenix have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while nine games have ended all square.

Perth Glory Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

Wellington Phoenix Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar, Kosuke Ota, Andy Keogh and Daniel Sturridge are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Kosuke Ota, Andy Keogh, Daniel Sturridge

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix

The Phoenix will be without Oskar van Hattum, Alex Rufer and Clayton Lewis, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Oskar van Hattum, Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Perth Glory (4-3-3): Liam Reddy; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Joshua Rawlins, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Giordano Colli, Callum Timmins; Ciaran Bramwell, Pacifique Niyongabire, Tyler Vecchio

Wellington Phoenix (5-4-1): Oliver Sail; Sam Sutton, Finn Surman, Tim Payne, Scott Wootton, Matthew Bozinovski; Nicholas Pennington, Reno Piscopo, Benjamin Old, David Ball; Jaushua Sotirio

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Perth Glory’s struggles have come on home turf, where they have managed just one win and currently hold the league’s worst record with six points from 10 games. Wellington Phoenix are unbeaten in four consecutive games against the hosts, claiming three wins in that time, and we predict they will extend their dominance and claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Perth Glory 0-2 Wellington Phoenix

