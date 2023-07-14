Perth Glory vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

West Ham United ramp up their preparations for the 2023-24 edition of the Premier League as they travel to Western Australia to lock horns with Perth Glory in a friendly encounter at the Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Perth Glory vs West Ham United Preview

Perth Glory finished in ninth place in the A-League standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Western United in April this year and has a point to prove going into this match.

West Ham United, on the other hand, secured a 14th-place finish in the Premier League table last season and have flattered to deceive over the past year. The Hammers eased past Boreham Wood by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Perth Glory vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Perth Glory have never played a match against West Ham United and will look to prove their mettle against a formidable European opponent this weekend.

Perth Glory ended the 2022-23 season on a poor note in the A-League and managed to pick up only two points from their last four matches, losing two of their games during this period.

Perth Glory conceded a total of 46 goals in their 26 matches in the A-League last season - only Macarthur FC and Western United had worse defensive records in the competition.

West Ham United did not end their 2022-23 Premier League campaign on a consistent note, winning only two of their last seven league games of the season.

Perth Glory vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have made massive strides and won their first European trophy since 1999 this year. The likes of Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen can be effective on their day and will look to make a mark this weekend.

Perth Glory have not been at their best in recent months and are in desperate need of a resurgence. West Ham United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-4 West Ham United

Perth Glory vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gianluca Scamacca to score - Yes

