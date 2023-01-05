Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th January 2023

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Western Sydney Wanderers lock horns with Perth Glory in an important clash at the Macedonia Park on Friday.

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Preview

Perth Glory are currently rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings and have struggled to meet expectations so far this season. The Western Australian outfit slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Adelaide United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Wanderers thrashed Macarthur FC by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Perth Glory FC @PerthGloryFC

Head Coach Alex Epakis looks ahead to Friday's clash with Melbourne Victory.

View his full interview here:

Kick-off is at 2.05pm WST and you can catch all the action on 10Play and

@InceptionVideo #ONEGlory Pre-Match Alex...Head Coach Alex Epakis looks ahead to Friday's clash with Melbourne Victory.View his full interview here: bit.ly/3GBx3F9 Kick-off is at 2.05pm WST and you can catch all the action on 10Play and @ParamountPlusAU Pre-Match Alex...Head Coach Alex Epakis looks ahead to Friday's clash with Melbourne Victory.View his full interview here: bit.ly/3GBx3F9Kick-off is at 2.05pm WST and you can catch all the action on 10Play and @ParamountPlusAU.@InceptionVideo #ONEGlory https://t.co/gXPzpjohfx

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good record against Perth Glory and have won 12 out of the 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Perth Glory's 10 victories.

Western Sydney Wanderers have the joint-best defensive record in the A-League at the moment and have conceded only seven goals in their 10 league games so far.

Western Sydney Wanderers' 4-0 victory against Macarthur FC ended a three-game winless streak in which the team scored only two goals and failed to keep a clean sheet.

Perth Glory are winless in their last three matches in the A-League, with their previous victory in the competition coming by a 2-1 margin against Western United.

Perth Glory have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 10 matches in all competitions and will be intent on keeping a clean sheet in this fixture.

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers have been in impressive form this season and have also managed to arrest their mid-season slump. The Wanderers were virtually unstoppable against Macarthur FC and will need a similar performance in this fixture.

Perth Glory have struggled to keep up with their A-League opponents and have their work cut out for them this week. Western Sydney Wanderers have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-3 Western Sydney Wanderers

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Western Sydney Wanderers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Western Sydney Wanderers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Oliver Bozanic to score - Yes

