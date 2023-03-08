Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2023

Perth Glory will welcome second-placed Western Sydney Wanderers to Perth Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Friday.

The hosts are winless in their last six league games and have suffered back-to-back 2-1 defeats in their last two games. In their previous outing, they took the lead via Jordan Elsey's 22nd-minute goal but Western United overturned the deficit with goals in the dying moments of the first half.

Western Sydney Wanderers are unbeaten in their last three league outings and they recorded a 2-0 home win over Central Coast Mariners. It was a crucial win for them as they retained second place in the league table.

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 32 times thus far, with all but two meetings taking place in the A-League. They have been evenly matched in these games with 12 wins for both teams and the remaining eight games have ended in draws.

The last four meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Perth Glory are unbeaten at home in the A-League since 2014, though they suffered a home defeat in the Australia Cup first round in 2019.

Perth Glory are winless in their last three home outings, playing out a couple of draws and suffering a defeat. Interestingly, they have scored two goals in each of these games.

Western Sydney Wanderers are winless in their last seven away games, drawing their last three games.

The visitors have scored 10 goals in their last three league games while keeping a couple of clean sheets in that period.

Western Sydney Wanderers have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding 17 goals in 19 games. They have outscored the hosts 27-25 in that period.

Perth Glory have won four of their last five home meetings against the visitors.

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

The hosts have struggled in their recent league games and are winless since January. They recorded a 1-0 win when the two teams met in January and will be looking to come out on top again.

The visitors have seen an upturn in form in recent games and have won three of their last five league games, with all three coming at home. They are winless in their league games at Friday's venue since 2014 and might struggle here.

Considering the recent history between the two teams at Friday's venue, we expect the two teams to play out a draw.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-2 Western Sydney Wanderers.

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Brandon Borrello to score any time - Yes

