Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024 

Perth Glory and Western Sydney Wanderers will battle for three points in an Australian A-League matchday 21 clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Perth Glory. Clayton Taylor and Lucas Maragis scored in either half to give the Jets a two-goal lead by the 54th minute. However, Adam Taggart scored a brace to ensure the spoils were shared.

Western Sydney Wanderers, meanwhile, suffered an embarrassing 7-0 defeat away to Melbourne City. Tolgay Arslan set the ball rolling with a first-half brace while Leo Natel, Max Caputo, Nuno Reis, Jamie Maclaren and Terry Antonis scored a goal each in the rout.

The loss saw the WSW leapfrogged by their hosts as they dropped to seventh place in the standings, having garnered 28 points from 21 games. Perth Glory are ninth with 21 points from 20 games.

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 36th meeting between the two sides. Perth Glory have a slightly better record with 14 wins to their name, Western Sydney Wanderers were victorious 13 times while eight games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in January 2024 when Perth Glory claimed a 2-1 away win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Fourteen of Perth Glory's last 16 league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Western Sydney Wanderers have won just one of their last seven league games (five losses).

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Perth Glory are winless in their last three league games and will be seeking to end their winless drought by completing the league double against WS Wanderers. Their games have typically been high-scoring.

Western Sydney Wanderers, meanwhile, have lost their last three games on the bounce, with the most recent being the most humiliating of all. Their poor form has seen them fall out of the playoff spots and a win here could take them back to the top six.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals