Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Western Sydney Wanderers lock horns with Perth Glory on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Perth Glory are rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings and have endured a dismal season so far. The Western Australian outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Adelaide United last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far. The Wanderers slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Wellington Phoenix in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Perth Glory have a slight edge over Western Sydney Wanderers and have won 11 out of 28 matches played between the two teams. Western Sydney Wanderers have managed 10 victories against Perth Glory and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Western Sydney Wanderers. Perth Glory were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L-L

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-W-D-D-L

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar, Daniel Sturridge, and Andy Keogh are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Osama Malik and Liam Reddy have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Kosuke Ota, Andy Keogh, Daniel Sturridge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good squad

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rhys Williams picked up a hamstring strain last month and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cameron Cook; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Callum Timmins; Ciaran Bramwell, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Tomislav Mrcela, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Perth Glory have struggled to impose themselves this year and have a point to prove going into this game. The hosts have suffered six defeats on the trot and will need to end their abysmal streak this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers have struggled this year and will need to be at their best in this match. The Wanderers have shown glimpses of their potential on a few occasions and hold a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-3 Western Sydney Wanderers

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi